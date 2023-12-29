Police identify four victims of Harare-Mutare accident

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE have released the names of four out of five people who died in a collision involving a Blue Horizon bus, a haulage truck, and a Mercedes Benz along the Harare-Mutare road in Marondera.

The incident occurred on 27 December, resulting in 36 people being injured.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi provided the names and details of four victims who have been identified by their next of kin.

These individuals are Kunaishe Madyira (7) a girl from Glendale in Mazowe, Dudzai Teta (49) a man from Hama Street, Dzivarasekwa in Harare, Sandukai Kamuriwo (50) a man from Dzivarasekwa 3 in Harare, and Rudo Chinyakobvu (60) a woman from Chitoro Street, Budiriro 2 in Harare.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the remaining victim, a male adult, has not yet been identified by his next of kin.

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga announced on Thursday that the Government will accord State-assisted funerals to the five deceased accident victims.

Additionally, the Government, in conjunction with the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, will provide medical assistance for the injured.

Acting President Chiwenga called on motorists to exercise a high degree of care on the roads.

“Law enforcement agencies and responsible authorities, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police, will ensure that stringent measures are taken to deal with errant drivers along major highways,” said Acting President Chiwenga.