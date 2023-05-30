Breaking News
Mai TT nudes leak: blames ex-hubby

Mai TT nudes leak: blames ex-hubby

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Police identify Kwekwe-Gokwe bus victims

30 May, 2023 - 16:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Police identify Kwekwe-Gokwe bus victims

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Police have identified the six people of the seven people who died in an accident after a Just Raw Bus burst its right front tyre along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway on Saturday evening.

The six are, Beauty Mateu (43), a woman from Vulachena Village, Mbotsva Zhombe, Mikeila Gumbo (2), a girl from Chief Sayi Gokwe, Tadiwa Zvineyi (11 months), a boy from Nehosho in Gweru, Confidence Sibanda (22) a female from Chief Sayi in Gokwe South, Edison Masapukira (58), a man from Mapfungautsi Gokwe, Brenda Nyamubvura (37) a woman from South View Park, Harare. The other victim, who is a female adult, is yet to be identified.

Police urged Drivers to exercise extreme caution on the country’s roads and adhere to established speed limits and regularly inspect vehicle tyres to ensure that they are in good condition.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting