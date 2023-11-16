Police identify victims of horror crash that killed 22

Kudzai Gaveni, online writer

Police have identified 15 of the 22 people who were killed in a road traffic accident which occurred on 14 November 2023 at the 27 Kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road when a Toyota Quantum motor vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board. The 15 victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-

1. Brian Phiri (44), a male adult of Ndiweni Village, Kezi

2. Sadam Maenzane (31), a male adult Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo

3. Kifi Sphandla (48), a male adult of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo

4. Tobias Ncube (36), a male adult of Mbundane, Bulawayo

5. Mehluli Sibanda (39), a male adult of Mpopoma, Bulawayo

6. Gilbert Nyoni (45), a male adult of Entumbane, Bulawayo

7. Ntuntuko Mpofu (33), a male adult of Emganwini, Bulawayo

8. Kylene Ndlovu (2 years), an infant of Njube, Bulawayo

9. Vongai Tshuma (36), a female adult of Njube, Bulawayo

10. Jennifer Ndlovu (42), a female adult of New Magwegwe, Bulawayo

11. Sibonginkosi Ndlovu (42), of K West, Summerton, Bulawayo

12. Ruth Mawonidze (33), a female adult of Nketa 9, Bulawayo

13. Aldrean Ndlalambi (46), a male adult of Mkoba 16, Gweru

14. Noah Haurambwe (40), a male adult of Pumula, Bulawayo

15. Dumoluhle Ndlovu (36), a male adult of Luveve 5, Bulawayo

“The other seven victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin. Relatives who are missing family members who were travelling along the accident route on the day are advised to contact ZRP Esigodini Traffic on 0779 074 677 or 0773 865 797 or Matabeleland South Provincial Operations on (0284) 22323 or 22834 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703 631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197,” read a statement from national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.