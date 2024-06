Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

HARARE, Zimbabwe – Police in Epworth found a baby dumped at Epworth Extension in Harare.

In a statement on x, Police said, “On 24 June the body of a male infant (approximately 6 months) was found at Balancing Rocks, Epworth Extension, Harare.”

Police said anyone with information should report to any nearest Police Station.