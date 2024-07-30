Police in Harare investigate 2 cases of baby dumping

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

TWO bodies of babies were found dumped in Harare, one in Kuwadzana and the other in Chitungwiza.

In a statement on X, police said remains of a human foetus were found at an open space, under ZESA pylons in Kuwadzana 7, Harare on 25 July while another foetus was found in a black plastic bag at a dumping site in Unit L, Seke, and Chitungwiza on 25 July at around 10 am.

Police said anyone with information should report to any nearest station.