Police in Masvingo, Zimbabwe arrest two suspected armed robbers who raided a miner’s home and got away with US$18k

Lingani Nyika, in Masvingo

Masvingo, Zimbabwe – The police in Masvingo, Zimbabwe have arrested two of six suspected armed robbers who attacked a miner and his family, stealing cash and property from their home in Grasslands Plots, Gutu.

In a Press Statement, Masvingo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the arrest and conviction of Masiyiwa Masendeke of Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza and Tapiwa Chivasa of Nyamweda, Mhondoro for armed robbery on January 16, 2024.

The six accused, armed with metal bars and a rifle, cut off a security fence, broke a door and unlawfully entered into the complainant’s bedroom at around 1am.

“Upon entry they immediately struck the miner on his head with a metal rod and further assaulted him and his wife several times all over the body with a metal bar and stick and tied all inhabitants of the house with shoe laces.

“The robbers looted cash amounting to US$18 000, a 202 riffle, three Samsung cell phones, two solar lights, two-cylinder air compressor pump, keson television, a mini Dell laptop, SQ cell phone, four Itel cell phones and two blankets,” said Insp Dhewa.

“The suspects used the complainant’s vehicle to transport the loot before dumping it in the Mahusekwa area.”

The total value of stolen property is US$25 320 and US$8 375 was recovered.

Masendeke and Chivasa appeared at Gutu Magistrate Court and were sentenced to 50 years in jail.

“Police shall remain vigilant to thwart any forms of crime to create a safe environment for the public and we applaud members of the public for supplying information to the police,” said Insp Dhewa.