Police in Masvingo, Zimbabwe search for two suspects in vehicle theft case

Lingani Nyika,

Masvingo, Zimbabwe – The police in Masvingo, Zimbabwe are searching for two additional suspects involved in a vehicle theft case, after arresting one of the suspects in Chiredzi District for unlawful entry and theft.

With the help of Edmore Zibowa and Tavonga Nyakunatswa, Fidelis Mapungwana (32) stole a Nissan Vannette lorry at Makondo Extension on May 30, 2024.

Mapungwana used an unknown object to unlock the vehicle before pushing it about 10m from the open garage and driving to an unknown destination.

The trio threw away the vehicle’s registration plates in the bush to easily smuggle the car into Mozambique.

The suspect was arrested on June 11, 2024.

Provincial Community Relations Liaison Officer, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed.

“Mapungwana used the name Feliciano Simango to impede detection by the police and his true identity was later revealed after thorough investigations.

Indications with the accused person led to the recovery of the vehicle at Mabeye Area in Chipinge where he had tried to smuggle the vehicle into Mozambique,” said Insp Dhewa.

The value of the stolen vehicle is US $4000 and was recovered.

The police are appealing for information that can lead to the arrest of Zibowa and Nyakunatswa who are on the run.