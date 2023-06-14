Police in more drug busts

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) continue making inroads in alleviating the drug menace after making a number of arrests across the country and recovering drugs worth millions of dollars.

Posting on their official Twitter handle, police confirmed the arrest of drug peddlers in Kadoma and Harare as the blitz continues.

“On 9 June 2023, detectives from CID Kadoma acted on received information and arrested Shanangurai Chigadza (40) and Sharai Tavagadza (28) at a certain house in Mupamombe, Ingezi, in connection with unlawful possession of 5.5 kilograms of dagga,” wrote police.

On 10 June 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare arrested Nomatter Tonde (29) along Fourth Street, Mbare for possession of 50 X 100 millilitres of Broncleer Cough Syrup with a street value of ZW$ 1 050 000.00.

On the same day, Shylock Jazi was arrested in Harare in connection with unlawful possession of 1.2 grammes of Crystal Meth with a street value of ZWL$ 210 000.00, while Prudence Chinhoi (29) was arrested at Makomva Shopping Centre, Glenview for unlawful possession of 50X 100 millilitres of Adco-Salterpyn Cough Syrup and 1 kilogramme of dagga with a street value of ZWL$ 1 500 000.00.”