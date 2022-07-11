Police investigate deadly hit and run

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Chronicle Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a deadly hit and run accident that happened in the city centre on Saturday.

Police on Twitter said an adult male victim was hit by a vehicle along 1st Avenue and the pedestrian died from his injuries.

“The ZRP is investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic accident that occurred in Bulawayo CBD on 09/07/22 where an unknown motorist, who was driving a white Mazda Demio vehicle, due west along 1st Avenue, hit a pedestrian (36) who was crossing the road.

“The victim sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The motorist did not stop after the accident,” tweeted the police.