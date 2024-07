Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

POLICE in Harare are investigating a hit-and-run case, which occurred along 14th Street Glenview Area 8.

In a statement on X, police said, the accident occurred around 12:55 pm when an unknown motorist hit a yet-to-be-identified man and did not stop after the accident. The victim died on the spot.

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station.