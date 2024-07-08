Police investigate fatal hit and run incident at taxi rank

Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]

POLICE in Harare are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident which occurred at Market Square Rank.

In a statement on X, Police said on 3 July around 7 pm, a man was hit by a yet-to-be-identified kombi. The victim sustained a fracture and bruises on his head and he was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died upon admission

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest stationthe affected familiesombating Crime and Corruption