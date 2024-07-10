  • Today Wed, 10 Jul 2024

Police investigate fatal hit and run incident

Police investigate fatal hit and run incident

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

Police in Harare are investigating a hit and run accident which occurred along Highglen Road in Glen Norah.

In a statement on X, police said on 7 July a man (38) was hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments