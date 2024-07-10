Police investigate fatal hit and run incident
Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]
Police in Harare are investigating a hit and run accident which occurred along Highglen Road in Glen Norah.
In a statement on X, police said on 7 July a man (38) was hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident
Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station.
