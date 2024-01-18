Police investigate hit-and-run incident that left victim battling for life in hospital

Midlands Bureau

Police in Gokwe are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred along on Tuesday morning leaving a villager battling for life in hospital.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred at around 4 AM.

“Tatenda Zhangazha (27) of Maoma Village, Chief Nemangwe, Gokwe South was walking along the Gokwe – Siabuwa road when he was hit by a motor vehicle. The vehicle did not stop,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Zhangazha was discovered by a passerby who rushed him to Gokwe South District Hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition.

“We are appealing to anyone with information which can lead to the identification of the driver and the vehicle to contact any nearest Police Station. We also urge pedestrians to put on reflective clothing when walking along the roads at night,” he said.