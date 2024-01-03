Police investigate New Year’s Day murder

Midlands Bureau

Police are investigating a New Years Day murder in which a passerby discovered the body of a 25-year-old man lying in a pool of blood at Mtapa Section 6 in Gweru .

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said th murder occurred on January 1 around 12:30AM.

“ZRP Monomotapa attended the scene. The body was inspected and deep wounds were seen at the back of the head, chest and right shoulder,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the deceased was identified as Xolani Nkomo who was employed by a private Security company.

“The body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital and police investigations are in progress,” he said.