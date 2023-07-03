Police launch drug abuse campaign

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

POLICE in Matabeleland South have launched a two-week drug awareness campaign in secondary schools across the province to fight the scourge of drug and substance abuse which is prevalent in learning institutions.

According to statistics that were presented by police recently, cases of drug and substance abuse recorded in Matabeleland South province rose by 172 percent from January to April this year, compared to the same period last year.

This year 49 cases were recorded from January to April while 18 cases were recorded over the same period last year. Some of the drug abuse cases have been recorded in schools like Gwanda, Madlambuzi, and Usher High Schools.

A substantial number of assault cases leading to aggravated assault or murder are suspected to result from drug abuse.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said during the two-week period a number of schools will be visited across the province.

“We have started a two-week educative crime awareness campaign targeting drug and substance abuse where we are visiting various secondary schools and engaging learners. We are also talking about other crimes but our main focus is drug and substance abuse. We want learners to say no to drugs in order to save their lives. The problem of drug abuse is destroying the lives of many youngsters and in some cases, lives have been lost. It’s a pity that this problem is being recorded even in school.

“We want learners to act responsibly and be able to say no to drug abuse and other crime. Pupils should report any acts of drug abuse which they see and they must report drug peddlers so that we might bring this problem to an end. Communities are also encouraged to report businesses that operate beer outlets outside the law by allowing under-aged patrons and operating outside stipulated times,” she said.

To address issues of drug and substance abuse which are rampant throughout the country, President Mnangagwa recently appointed an inter-ministerial taskforce committee chaired by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

The duty of the task force committee is to coordinate all drugs and substance abuse interventions across the country. The same structures have been replicated at the provincial level.

A National Drug Abuse Fund has been set aside to help fight the drug abuse scourge that has affected the country, especially among the youth. The fund which is provided in this year’s budget is meant to, among other things, establish rehabilitation centres for drug addicts and also help combat and contain drug and substance abuse

Zimbabwe is working towards a drug-free society through a drug master plan which will help the country achieve Vision 2030. The Zimbabwe National Drug Master Plan (2020- 2025) offers an integrated and comprehensive approach that will address a range of drug-related issues.

Schools and tertiary institutions have been identified as some of the hotspots for drugs. Drug and substance abuse is rampant throughout the country, even in rural areas.

@DubeMatutu