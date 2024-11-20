Police launch manhunt for couple linked to US$130k UK, Canada, Ireland job scam

Ronald Mpofu – Online Reporter

Bulawayo police are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gwendolyn and Melusi Ndlovu, a couple wanted in connection with a string of fraud cases that occurred throughout 2023.

The Ndlovus allegedly committed 18 fraud cases between January and July 2023, defrauding victims of a total of US$ 134 552. According to police reports, the couple posed as agents working for a company that claimed to facilitate job placements in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The victims, under the impression they were securing employment abroad, made substantial payments to the couple, only to realise they had been scammed.

The fraudulent activities were uncovered when one of the victims, Alison Unami, reported the matter to police on 3 May 2023. Gwendolyn Ndlovu was arrested shortly thereafter. The following day, her husband, Melusi Ndlovu, was apprehended at the Bulawayo police station while visiting his wife.

However, in the initial media coverage of the case, a mistake was made in the report. “There was an error in the media statement, where Alison Unami, one of the victims, was mistakenly identified as one of the accused,” explained Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube. “We want to clarify that Ms Unami is a victim and not a perpetrator in this case.”

The Ndlovus were later granted bail with conditions, which included reporting to the police three times a week. However, the couple provided a false address to the court, claiming they lived at 568 Ntepe, Gwanda, despite previously residing at 300 Ntshonalanga Road, Sunninghill, Bulawayo.

Inspector Ncube explained, “After failing to comply with bail conditions, Gwendolyn and Melusi Ndlovu absconded, and a warrant for their arrest was issued.” He further urged the public to assist in locating the couple, noting, “We are appealing to anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact their nearest police station.”

The police spokesperson also stressed the importance of clarifying the role of other individuals involved. “It is important to put on record that Alison Unami and Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu are victims in this case. The only individuals we are currently seeking are Gwendolyn and Melusi Ndlovu,” said Inspector Ncube.

As the investigation continues, police are working to track down the fugitive couple and bring them to justice.