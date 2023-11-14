Police launch manhunt for double murder suspects

Police in Kwekwe, Midlands Province have launched a manhunt for three suspects who are part of a five member gang wanted in connection with two murder cases which occurred in Mbizo back in May this year.

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Police in Kwekwe, Midlands Province have launched a manhunt for three suspects who are part of a five member gang wanted in connection with two murder cases which occurred in Mbizo back in May this year.

The suspects are wanted in connection with the callous murder of a veteran educationist and former headmaster, Mr Lovemore Marume whose body was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds in Mbizo 3 while another woman, Chipo Gobiye was also found lying lifeless a few meters away.

After police investigations, police arrested two suspects, Edson Matarise and Edmore Mpande in connection with the two murders and are now hunting for the remaining three suspects.

“We are appealing for any information that may lead to the arrest of Innocent Maketo, Caswald Dzingira and Nyasha Nyahuma who are wanted in connection with two murder cases which occurred in Kwekwe in May. Unfortunately no further information is known about them at this stage,” said Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

According to police, the gang pounced on Marume on 16 May around 5PM when he was on his way home.

“Marume was on his front monitoring his public address system that was being used at a Seventh Day Adventist revival church service. The three suspects together with the two who are in custody met Marume and ordered him to surrender all property he had,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Marume however resisted and hit Nyahuma with a hand and he fell down.

This did not go down well with the other suspects resulting in them stabbing the now deceased several times with a knife and he fell down.

“They searched him and took his property comprising a cellphone, a black amplifier, a brown wallet and US$50 cash,” he said.

While in the act, the suspects were interrupted by Chipo Gobiye and Kimberly Bhuka who were on their way to Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre.

“Upon seeing the ladies, they confronted them and stabbed Gobiye once on the back. Bhuka however managed to escape unscathed,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Gobiye later died from the wounds she sustained.

Investigations led to the arrest of Matarise and Mapande who later implicated the other three who are now on the run.