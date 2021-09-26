Police launch manhunt for robbers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a group of seven robbers who stole US$600 and three cell phones.

In their twitter page, the police said the suspects attacked the complainants on September 24 at Annadale 17 Mine in Filabusi.

“Police in Filabusi are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on 24 September at Annadale 17 Mine. Seven suspects attacked two complainants and stole US$600 cash as well as three cellphones.

“Meanwhile police in Masvingo are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on 21 September Madamombe Business Centre. Two suspects robbed three shop attendants a total of US$1000 and R 1000 cash as well as cellphones at Jaka, Asani and Mhonde Shops,” said the police.

