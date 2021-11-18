Police launch manhunt for suspects who stabbed two people

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Matobo are looking for two unidentified suspects who attacked and stabbed two people in the early hours of the morning and left them seriously injured.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred in Gwangwazila Village in Matobo at around 1AM on November 15.

“Police in Matobo are investigating two cases of attempted murder where two complainants aged 28 and 17 were stabbed with a knife at Gwangwazila Village Matobo on 15 November at around 1AM.

“The victims were coming from Jabula Shops when they were attacked with stones before the assailants stabbed both victims on the back and stomach. One of the victims sustained a deep cut and his intestines protruded,” said the police.

In another incident police officers who were on patrol in Pumula on 15 November found a 32-year-old man lying unconscious with stab wounds on the head. Police have appealed to members of the public with information that could assist in the investigations to visit any nearest police station.

