Police launch national blitz on touts

Peter Matika, [email protected]

POLICE arrested 410 touts across the country following an ongoing crackdown named “No to Touts”.

The blitz seeks to restore sanity in the transport system which is characterised by menacing touts who engage in criminal activities and harass commuters, forcing them to board public service vehicles and pirate taxis.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Nyathi said they have since engaged the Judicial Service Commission so that those arrested are brought to court in batches.

“In this regard, no deposit fines will be accepted at police stations. Public service vehicle operators and their crews are strongly warned against employing touts,” he said.

“The operators will also face the due consequences of the law if evidence points to them as employers of touts. In the same vein, pirate taxis or mushikashika vehicles that are also using touts to perpetuate illegal activities such as picking and dropping passengers at undesignated points will not be spared”

Comm Nyathi urged the public to report anyone engaged in touting activities at any nearest Police Station or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197

@petematika