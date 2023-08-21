Police name accident victims

Police name accident victims Asst Comm Nyathi

The Chronicle

Online writer

 POLICE have identified five people who died in a traffic accident at the 7 km peg along Birchenough Bridge- Chipinge Road on 11 August, when a Nissan Caravan vehicle collided with a Mercedes Benz.

 In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the victims as Makadirei Rwizi (39), Susan Sibiya (34), Eugene Hlungupi (42), Joshua Mhundu (32), and Rejoice Mlambo (39).

 “The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to value life and be exemplary on the roads,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

