Police name and shame drug dealers, Bulawayo on the list

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

POLICE have named and shamed 27 convicted drug dealers in Zimbabwe with Bulawayo having five and the peddlers were selling mostly crystal meth, dagga and Bronco.

The youngest drug dealer named is 18 and the oldest is 70.

Last year, Government availed $500 million under the drug and substance abuse mitigation fund as part of efforts by the Second Republic to speed up high-impact activities in the fight against the drug menace.

President Mnangagwa set up an inter-ministerial taskforce on drug and substance abuse as part of his administration’s efforts to end the scourge which remains a great threat to the attainment of Vision 2030.

The taskforce is chaired by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and deputised by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

The taskforce technical officers are continuously being trained on curbing drug and substance abuse by the Government with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a statement on Tuesday, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

“Through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country. The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

The most type of drugs being dealt in Bulawayo is dagga as all the five drug dealers were convicted of peddling the drug.

The drug dealers are from both eastern and western subrubs such as Thorngroove, New Luveve, New Lobengula, Famona and Lobengula West.

“Thomas Moyo (41), of Thorngroove, Bulawayo, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 175 hours community service. Lwisani Dube (19), of New Luveve, Bulawayo, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 105 hours community service.

“Dean Michael, of Famona, Bulawayo, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay fine US$300. Thamsanqa Moyo (23), of Lobengula West, Bulawayo, for possession of 470 grams dagga and 96 X 100mIs Benylin cough Syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment. Caroline Muingayi (40), of New Lobengula, for possession of 738 grams of dagga,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

In the statement, Harare has the most convictions, 14, and the drug of choice in the capital is Crystal Meth. Other drug dealers are from Masvingo, Beitbridge and

*Below is the full list:*

Tinotenda Muronzi (24), of Maridale Norton, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and paid fine, US$100.

Prudence Chinhoyi (29), of Glenview, Harare, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.

George Zacharia (44), of Tynwald South, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$ 100 or 3 months imprisonment.

Hubert Murindagomo (42), for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Victor Kurai Ngorima, of Belvedere, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Leeroy Bruice Tungana (28), of Hatfield, Harare, for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Tafadzwa Sankulami (28), of Willdale Old Camp, Harare, for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 280 hours community service.

Sarah Gomwe (36), of Rujeko, Chinhoyi, for possession of 725 grams dagga. The suspect was sentenced and convicted to perform 255 hours community service.

Tinashe Gangwa (28), of Glenorah A, Harare, for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

Thomas Moyo (41), of Thorngroove, Bulawayo, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 175 hours community service.

Lwisani Dube (19), of New Luveve, Bulawayo, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 105 hours community service.

Tarisai Dhliwayo (28), of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 19 months imprisonment.

Dean Michael, of Famona, Bulawayo, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay fine US$300.

Thamsanqa Moyo (23), of Lobengula West, Bulawayo, for possession of 470 grams dagga and 96 X 100mIs Benylin cough Syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

Caroline Muingayi (40), of New Lobengula, for possession of 738 grams of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Zororai Mapindure (40), of Runyararo West, Masvingo, for possession of 8 kilograms dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay fine US$400.

Netsai Nganhira (50), of Glenview, Harare, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay fine UD$200.

Takesure Christ (28), for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 17 months imprisonment.

Stancilous Mushanga (29), of Glenview 1, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay fine US$100.

Melani Gutsire (37), of Warren Park 1, Harare for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay fine US$150.

Nyasha Mpofu (24), of Gail Court, Harare, for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

Nyasha Nyabunze (23), of Churu Mine, Chiweshe, for possession of 0.56 grams of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay fine US$200.

Tatenda Vito (29), of Glenorah A, Harare, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 420 hours community service.

Tawanda Sibindi (18), of Mbare, Harare for possession of crystal meth. the suspect was convicted to 12 months imprisonment.

Newton Berejena (70), of Adbernie, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicine. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay fine US$150.

Christopher Marambakurwa (42), of Kambuzuma, Harare, for possession of crystal meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

