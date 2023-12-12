Police name and shame drug lords and suppliers

Peter Matika and Kudzai Shalom Gaveni, online writers

THE Police through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drug and Substance abuse has named and shamed drug lords, suppliers, and dealers, as it scales up efforts to curb the scourge.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some of those who are named have since been convicted, while some are remanded.

“We will not hesitate to name and shame drug barons and suppliers from any part of the country,” said Ast Comm Nyathi.”

Without giving further details, he named the drug lords as;

Evans Dube (32) Leeroy Bruce Tsungama (28) Gift Maunda (31) Nokuthaba Sibanda (31) Lindiwe Mhlanga (25) Onita Dube (31) David Dhidha (48) Raccbi Matekenya (35) Shlyin Maredza (31) Anymore Chiseko (28) Tawanda Sibindi (18) Tinashe Nyakunzu (29) Zenzo Mhlanga (43) Simbarashe Mukuchi (22) Hilary Motsi Thembelihle Zulu (24) Ronald Mhlanga (24) Honest Ndlovu (22) Linda Sibanda (32) Salatine Dzangare (52) Mercy Muzulu (29) Hilter Tafadzwa Jungura (34) Ellen Munetsi (32) Christrina Tsikwa (67) Bobby Kambangura (27) Tafadzwa Tambudzai (21) Pride Jeferry Machidza (31) Alabi Draima (32) Khulekani Moyo (33) Nomatter Muchemwa (25) Marry Muchemwa (37) Attorney Rudo (34) Bonface Mufundisi (26) Joseph Muleya (23) Nyaradzai Chipfuma Kirt Ndlovu (24) Cleopas Moyo (21) Collen Nyakarenga (35)

More to follow…