Police name, shame 40 drug lords: 13 women on list, five from Bulawayo

Peter Matika, [email protected]

WOMEN constitute a sizable number of drug dealers that were yesterday named and shamed by police as part of its efforts to fight the drug and substance abuse menace.

Thirteen women were named among 40 people from across the country who are involved in drug peddling.

Of the 13 women, five are from Bulawayo and they were found in possession of an assortment of drugs that includes dagga and crystal meth.

The Bulawayo quintet includes Nokuthaba Sibanda (31) from Pumula North suburb, Onita Dube (31) from Fourwinds, Lindiwe Mhlanga (25), Linda Sibanda, (32) and Shaylin Mareza (31).

Also named among the women from Bulawayo are three men, Ronald Mhlanga (24) of Cowdray Park, who was found with 3kg of dagga, Honest Ndlovu (22) also from Cowdray Park and Thembekile Zulu (24) from Njube.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said most of the drug dealers had already been convicted and serving various jail terms while others have pending court cases.

He said the arrests were across the country including in rural areas where several people were arrested.

Government has declared drug and substance abuse as a national threat and has since established a technical committee to address the scourge. Young people constitute the majority of drug and substance abusers

“The National Committee on Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse has stepped up the fight against drug lords and suppliers and as police we are complementing these efforts by naming and shaming the dealers. What is worrying about the people we arrested is that 13 out of the 40 are women,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse will continue to clampdown on drug lords and dealers.

“The public is urged to come forward with information through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800197,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the involvement of women in such illicit activity is an issue of concern.

He said women’s involvement in the drug trade may be attributed to lack of choice or coercion from men.

“In these male-dominated environments women are often sexually abused, exploited and face rampant threats and victimisation from drug lords which at times leaves them with no option but to comply,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the exposé of the names of the 40 individuals is aimed at uncovering the criminals while raising awareness about the ongoing fight against drug and substance abuse.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution permanent secretary Mr Paul Nyoni hailed the move taken by police saying it is what key stakeholders resolved to do in their bid to rid the country of illegal drugs.

“Exposing them is a useful tool in dealing with drug and substance abuse. We had a two-day workshop that was attended by various stakeholders and we all agreed that the drug lords should be named and shamed,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said the involvement of women in drugs peddling was not surprising because women constitute the majority of cross-border traders.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere recently said the National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse is determined to achieve the mandate given by Cabinet and will leave no stone unturned in its fight against drug and substance abuse.

Recent studies done in Zimbabwe revealed an estimated 7,1 percent of young people abuse drugs, with the most prevalent drugs being cannabis, crystal meth, broncleer, skin lighteners, illicit beverages and body enlargement products.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said drug cartels and individuals peddling drugs in Zimbabwe or using the country as a transit point will be hunted down.

Police are also conducting drug abuse awareness campaigns countrywide.

According to the police, the illicit drugs in circulation in the country are classified into the following categories: depressants, stimulants and hallucinogens, narcotics, skin lighteners, body enlargement products, and sex enhancers. Drug abuse is also contributing to the rise in crime.

Below is a full list of the convicted drug dealers:

Evans Dube (32) Leeroy Bruce Tungama (28), Gift Maunda (31), Tinashe Murenzvi (24), Nokhutaba Sibanda (31), Lindiwe Mhlanga (25), Onita Dube (31), David Dhidha (48),Raccbi Matekenya (35), Shylin Maredza (31),Anymore Chiseko (28), Tawanda Sibindi (18), Tinashe Nyakunzu (29),Zenzo Mhlanga (43),Simbarashe Mukucha (22), Hilary Motsi, Thembekile Zulu (24), Ronald Mhlanga (24), Honest Ndlovu (22), Linda Sibanda (32) and Salatine Dzangare (52) Others are Mercy Muzulu (29), Hitler Tafadzwa Jungura (34), Ellen Munetsi (32), Christina Tsikwa (67) Bobby Kambangura (27), Tafadzwa Tambudzai (21), Pride Jeferry Machidza (31), Alabi Braima (32), Khulekani Moyo (33), Nomatter Muchemwa (25), Marry Muchemwa (37), Attomey Rudo (34), Bonface Mufundisi (26), Joseph Muleya(23), Nyaradzai Chipfuma, Kirt Ndlovu (24), Cleopas Moyo (21) and Collen Nyakarenga (35).