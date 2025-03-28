Police officer gunned down while attending to a crime scene

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A Bulawayo police officer was shot and killed while attending to a crime scene on Thursday night in Tshabalala suburb.

The police officer has since been identified as Sergeant Abel Masava.

Reports indicate that Sgt Masava was attending a crime scene with another officer, accompanied by two complainants when he confronted a group of five men passing by.

Sources suggest that he inquired about their presence in the area before one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot him in the head.

He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Police are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.