Police officer injured in hit-and-run incident while controlling traffic

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A POLICE officer was hit by an unknown motorist while controlling traffic on 10 January.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Leopold Takawira and Samora Machel, Harare.

In a statement police said, “At about 1:45pm at the intersection of Leopold Takawira and Samora Machel, a police officer was hit by an unknown motorist while controlling traffic. The motorist did not stop after the accident.”

“The officer sustained bruises on the right leg. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” read the statement.