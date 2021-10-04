Police officer killed at roadblock

File pic: Police officers manning a roadblock on Luveve Road in Bulawayo maintain a safe distance from a motorist enroute to a funeral

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A police officer manning a roadblock was hit and killed by a car on Saturday morning in Harare.

Posting on their Twitter page, the ZRP warned motorists not to speed at police check points.

“The ZRP warns motorists against speeding especially when approaching checkpoints and roadblocks. This follows a fatal RTA which occurred on 2/10/21 (0503 hrs) at a Police roadblock near Ushewekunze turn off, along S Mazorodze Rd, where a police officer manning the roadblock died,” said the police.

The police said the bus driver failed to stop, hit a kombi and a Honda Fit which in turn knocked down the police officer.

“A man (26) driving a Yutong bus failed to stop at the roadblock due to speeding and hit a Toyota HiAce vehicle which in turn collided with a Honda Fit vehicle. As a result, the Toyota HiAce vehicle swerved and knocked down a police officer, who later died upon admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital,” said the police.

In June, a police officer was crushed to death by a Zupco bus along City-Khami Road, Bulawayo.

Constable Parity Makaitei Karimazondo was with her colleagues manning a road block and she tried to cross the road when the bus knocked her down before dragging her for about 30 metres and grinding her into pieces.

