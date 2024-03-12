Police officers nabbed for receiving bribe in court

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TWO female police officers were arrested for soliciting a bribe from a radio personality who posed as a state agent, demanding US$100 to ensure she gets bail.

The matter came to light when the magistrate denied the accused bail.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Sergeant Theoline Mapako and Constable Gracious Hove both stationed at Chinhoyi Police Station were arraigned before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court facing corruption charges.

The two reportedly approached Thandeka Chitombo, known as Ms Ndeka T, a radio personality who worked for Platinum FM, who was arrested for impersonating a State agent and asked for a US$100 bribe for them to facilitate her getting bail.

“The state is alleging that on the 2nd of February 2024 the accused persons solicited a US$100 bribe from Thandeka Chitombo who had been arrested for impersonating a state official (C10). The bribe was to ensure that she gets bail,” the NPAZ said.

Chitombo then told the duo that she only had US$32 and they told her that they had already made an arrangement with her father and he had promised to give them US$50.

“When Chitombo was given the US$50 by her father the police officers took her to the ladies toilets in the court premises where she handed over US$80 as bribe money. After the transaction, the accused persons escorted her to court where she was remanded in custody as the Prosecutor opposed bail,” read the statement.

The matter came to light when the accused person was denied bail and she reported the issue to the prison officers who then alerted the police. The trial is scheduled for March 19.