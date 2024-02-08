Police officers rewarded for professionalism during peace mission in South Sudan

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police officers who were on a United Nations Peace Mission in South Sudan were handed medals by Ambassador Kossam Mupezeni for the professionalism and work ethics.

The presentation was held as the Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Sudan, Ambassador Mupezeni officiated at the UN medal pinning parade for Zimbabwean police officers seconded to the UN under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

In attendance to the medal parade was the Deputy Commissioner Generalof the Zimbabwe Republic Police, DCG Learn Ncube.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said the Mission Commander showered praises to the Zimbabwean contingent, appreciating the professionalism and work ethics displayed by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police during their tour of duty.