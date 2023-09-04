Police on alleged CBD ritual murders

Police on alleged CBD ritual murders

The Chronicle

THE police have said they have taken note of reports of ritual killings in Harare and urged the public not to panic.

Social media was awash with reports that two homeless people were found dead with their bodies cut open and body parts removed.

In a post in X (formerly Twitter) police said:

“The ZRP has taken note of social media postings on alleged or perceived ritual murders in Harare CBD. The Police advises the public and the media that an official Police statement will be issued on 05th September 2023 to set the record straight.

“Meanwhile, the public is urged not panic or take heed of unsubstantiated social media posts.”

