Police probe fire at deputy minister Mnangagwa’s house

Makhosazana Kunene, Online reporter

POLICE have started investigating a fire incident that occurred at the Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development Kudakwashe Mnangagwa’s house on 28 June.

In a statement the police said: “ZRP confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with a fire accident which occurred at the house of the Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Developments and investment promotion, honorable Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa on 28 june 2024 at 23:30 hrs.”