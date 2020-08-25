Police probe Hwange shooting

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

POLICE have launched investigations following the shooting incident in which two women in Hwange were hit by stray bullets fired by police officers who were raiding informal coal traders.

The women who are neighbours were reportedly shot on Saturday evening as they sat outside their houses in Madumabisa Village.

The two identified as Ms Zulani Mudenda (46) and Ms Twabona Nyoni (25) are admitted to St Patrick’s Hospital in Hwange and United Bulawayo Hospitals respectively where they are reportedly in a critical condition.

Sources said Ms Mudenda was hit while coming from a bathroom while Ms Nyoni was outside her house when she was hit.

In a statement yesterday, National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they will conduct comprehensive investigations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the public that investigations are being conducted in connection with the unfortunate shooting incident, which occurred in Hwange on August 22, 2020. The incident resulted in the injury of Zulani Mudenda and Twabona Nyoni after police reacted to a report of theft at Hwange Colliery Company’s main plant,” he said.

“Police will conduct comprehensive investigations with a view to establish what actually transpired between the truck driver, McDonald Mpongweni and the police officer leading to the sad scuffle.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the truck involved in the incident has since been impounded by police while the two women are receiving treatment in Hwange and Bulawayo.

Eyewitnesses told Chronicle that the two women were chatting at home when Ms Mudenda who had come from the bathroom was shot in the abdomen while Ms Nyoni was hit on the breast.

“Two women were shot and injured by officers from the Support Unit stationed at Number 2 showgrounds who opened fire maybe to scare illegal coke traders during a raid. One of the women who were at the house at A section, Ms Zulani Mudenda had her stomach ripped open while her neighbour was hit on the breast,” said a resident.

The raid was reportedly sparked by an increase in the number of people who are panning for coke at a disused mine dump following increasing demand from some coal merchants for the product.

A 50kg sack of coke is bought by the merchants for US$3. One woman from the area recently died while another escaped death by a whisker when they fell into a tunnel before being buried alive while scrounging for coke at the dumpsite. — @mashnets