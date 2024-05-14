Police probe two suicides in Binga and Victoria Falls
Leonard Ncube, [email protected]
POLICE in Matabeleland North are investigating two cases of sudden death by hanging where two males hanged themselves in separate incidents in Binga and Victoria Falls.
Both incidents occurred on the same day, Monday.
Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda, stated that in the first incident, Solomon Nyathi (41) of Makungu Village under Chief Saba in Binga hanged himself with a waist belt and cloth in his bedroom hut on Monday.
Nyathi had just returned from a drinking session when he instructed his wife to sleep in the kitchen. His body was discovered hanging from a roof truss at midnight.
“On 13 May, around 9 pm, Nyathi returned home from a drinking session and found his wife, Marvis Muzamba, asleep. He woke her up, and she served him food and water for bathing. After eating, the deceased instructed his wife to sleep in the kitchen, which she complied with. At midnight, Ms. Muzamba returned to the bedroom hut and discovered her husband’s lifeless body hanging from a roof truss naked,” said Insp Banda.
He used a waist belt and strip of cloth to hang himself.
She informed the deceased’s mother and the village head.
Insp Banda stated, “No foul play is suspected, and investigations are still in progress.”
In the Victoria Falls incident, police retrieved the body of an unidentified adult male found hanging from a tree in a bush near the Zambezi River. Investigations are underway.
