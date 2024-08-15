Police ready to maintain order in Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

POLICE in Beitbridge have reiterated that they are ready to descend heavily on elements intending to carry out illegal activities to disturb peace across the district and in the country.

The warning comes amid indications that there are some hoodlums and malcontents intending to unleash an orgy of violence and illegal demonstrations as the county hosts the crucial Sadc Summit later this work in Harare.

In a show of force, members of the security cluster conducted a road show across the border town advising people to maintain peace and to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube said they were ready to deal with any eventualities should some criminals decide to disturb peace and order.

“As security forces in Beitbridge we continue to urge members of the public not to be misled into engaging in illegal demonstrations or any activities meant to perpetuate crime or disturb the general peaceful environment in the district, our province and entire country,” he said.

“So today, I dedicated this day to inform and educate the community on the importance of maintaining and observing peace.

We are therefore urging members of the public to never listen to anyone who misleads them by urging them to engage in any unlawful demonstration or in any disorder or any unlawful activity.”

Chief Supt Ncube said the roadshow and tour of the town by the security forces was an indication that the whole cluster was working together and shared the same vision of maintaining a peaceful environment.

He said so far, they had banned the carrying of dangerous weapons from 31 July to 30 October.

The prohibited weapons include, catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers.

The move, he said was necessitated by a notable increase in violent crimes in the district where between October 2023 and July 2024, Beitbridge district recorded 16 murder cases, 23 attempted murder cases, 49 assault cases, 111, robbery related cases, 12 domestic violence cases and one unlawful entry and theft and one rape case.

During the said period, the police will seize all the weapons and arrest those found violating the prohibition order.