Police recover 65 head of stolen cattle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have urged members of the public to identify 65 of 98 head of cattle that were recovered in cattle rustling hotspots in Gwanda during an operation targeting stock thieves.

On September 26 police launched operation “lets fight stock thieves/asilwiseni amasela ezifuyo/ ngatirwisei mbava dzezvipfuyo” which ended on October 2.

When the culprits learnt of the police operation some of them ditched most of the cattle in the bush leading to their recovery. Police who were using horses managed to round up the animals timeously.

Farmers continue to lose their livestock to stock thieves. Some of the culprits are suspected to be working in cahoots with officials who assist them in clearing the stolen animals. In some instances, the stock thieves slaughter the beasts in the bushes and carry the meat. Some of the meat is allegedly supplied to butcheries while some of it is sold to the public from people’s houses.

This has threatened the source of livelihood for many families in Matabeleland South Province which is a cattle breeding area. The 10-year mandatory sentence for stocktheft seems not to be deterrent enough as daring criminals keep breaking the law.

Farmers from Gwanda District turned out in large numbers at the Matabeleland South Provincial Agricultural Show Grounds in Gwanda yesterday to identify their missing cattle.

Some farmers were relieved as they managed to recover some of their stolen cattle. Some of the recovered cattle are from Botswana.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said 12 donkeys were also recovered. She said one suspect Castro Ndlovu who is employed by the Registry Department, based in Nhwali area in Gwanda was arrested after he was found in possession of 25 stolen cattle. He has been placed under remand at

Gwanda Prison.

“After realising that there was an upsurge in cases of stock theft in Matabeleland South in areas like Tshanyaugwe, John Dip, Collen Bawn, Makhado West Nicholson among others, police launched an operation code named “Let’s fight stock thieves” where a total of 98 cattle and 12 donkeys were recovered. 33 cattle and 10 donkeys have been identified. We call on farmers who are missing they cattle to come and identify their animals,” she said.

Police have urged farmers to pen their cattle to ensure their safety and not allow them to stray into highways as they cause accidents. Farmers have also been urged to brand their cattle and to join village anti stocktheft and business against stocktheft committees. Insp Mangena said these structures were important in assisting police to come up with strategies to safeguard livestock.

She said they have also launched a manhunt for Prince Dube, popularly known as Vusa Mthopini from John Dip Village who is wanted in connection with most of the stocktheft cases.

“We appeal to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of Prince Dube. He is linked to most of the stocktheft cases which are being recorded in Matabeleland South Province and he has to be apprehended so that justice can take its course,” said Insp Mangena.

She said investigations were underway to identify more suspects that were part of the syndicate.

Insp Mangena said during the operation they roped in manpower from other stations and other stakeholders such as the Department of Veterinary Services, Health and Meat Inspectors and traditional leaders.

Mr Thulani Sibanda who is a manager at Dennis Farm in Gwanda said they managed to identify seven head of cattle from those that were recovered.

“We lost 27 cattle from the farm last year and we have managed to identify seven from these that were recovered by the police. These cattle were being stolen over a period of time. There was a time when we saw some messages on WhatsApp where someone was advertising some cattle that are similar to the ones which were stolen from the farm.

We appreciate the work of the police because we have managed to recover some of the animals and we hope that more will be recovered,” he said.

Mr Sibanda said they had tried on several occasions to trace their stolen cattle but their efforts were fruitless.

Another farmer, Mr Cosmas Tshabalala from Tshelanyemba area in Matobo said he managed to identify four beasts.

He said in 2015 he lost 35 cattle while in 2017 he lost 11 cattle.

Mr Tshabalala said three of the cattle that were recovered were stolen in 2017.

“We are faced with a great challenge as livestock farmers because of these stock thieves. They steal our animals and tamper with the brandmarks. When the matter goes to court, we then fail to prove ownership of the cattle as their brandmarks would have been compromised. This is affecting our source of livelihood and if these culprits are not stopped, they will wipe out or herds,” he said.

Mr Tshabalala appealed to the police to continue with operations targeting stock thieves.

Mr Admire Ncube also from Tshelanyemba area in Matobo said he managed to identify four beasts belonging to his grandfather. He said in 2015 and 2018 they lost a combined 20 beasts. — @DubeMatutu