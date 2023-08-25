Police recruits granted bail

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi has granted US$100 bail each to 19 police recruits who were arrested for public violence last weekend.

Mr Mangosi said the investigating officer failed to prove the circumstances of the arrest of the accused.

He further submitted that there is no evidence whether or not the accused were arrested at the crime scene.

Prosecuting, Mr Zebedia Bofu had opposed bail on grounds that they have overwhelming evidence against the police recruits.

Mr Bofu further submitted that the seriousness of the offence might induce the police recruits to flee since they are likely to get a custodial sentence.

The defence highlighted that the seriousness of an offence is not only a reasonable ground on why the accused should be denied bail.

Tadiwanashe Machopa (21), Nthandoyenkosi Nyathi (21), Tinotenda Chakanyuka (23), Brian Makiwa (24), Benjamin Panashe Musina (23), Tanaka Emmanuel Chivige (24), Anesu Marufu (23), Delight Dube (23), Tatenda Chidakwa (23), Nqoba Mahlangu (22), Tinotenda Marimo (22), Milton Mashave (23), Tanaka Keith Kaseke, Blessing Gondongwe (24), Kudakwashe Makuvaze (22), Fortune Irvine Madzinganyama (24), Takunda Chibwana (24), Anymore Ndlovu (24) and Pajeal Balance (23) are facing public violence charges.

The State highlighted that the accused persons are Zimbabwe Republic Police recruits stationed at ZRP Mkushi Academy.

It is alleged that these police recruits were armed with sticks and other unknown objects engaged in acts of public violence where they assaulted members of the public.

The court heard that the act was a revenge to an assault that had been perpetrated upon Nyathi, Kaseke and Ndlovu, by an unknown person in the afternoon at Copacabana Bus Terminus in Harare.

Some of the assaulted members of the public sustained injuries.

