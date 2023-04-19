Police release names for Chivhu-Buhera accident victims

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Zimbabwe have identified 13 victims of the fatal accident that occurred on Sunday along Chivhu-Buhera road that injured 40 others in the process.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the 13’s next of kin have identified the bodies for the accident that occurred on the 5KM peg along Chivhu-Buhera Road.

“Clifford Zvenyika (38), a male adult of Murambinda Growth Point, Beatrice Nyambira ( 47), a female adult of Nyambirai Village, Shurugwi, Percyline Chitondwe( 36), a female adult of Budiriro 1, Harare, Lilian Taranhike (30), a female adult of Manyame, Harare, Esnath Taruvinga, a female adult of Mupoteri Village, Buhera, Jenifer RIMA (64), female adult , of Choga Village, Buhera, Zacharia Makonese (51), a male adult of Chitete Village, Buhera, Irene Chikwati, a female adult of Murambinda, Buhera, Lovemore Matsivo (31), a male adult of Venganayi Village, Chivhu, Tafadzwa Rerai (30, a male adult of Nzuma village, Buhera, Maria Gwatidzo (43), a female adult Mandinika Village, Buhera, flora Malungeni (46), a female adult of Gwatidzo Village, Buhera, Esnath Ester Mubaiwa (52), a female adult of Kukura Kuroja Housing Cooperative, Hatcliffe, Harare.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said three people died on the spot following another fatal road traffic accident that happened on Independence Eve, April (17) at the 29KM peg along Wedza- Mutiweshiri Road.

He said 27 others were injured when a commuter omnibus side-swiped with a Mandaza bus, resulting in the bus veering off the road before landing on its left side.

The bodies of the victims were taken to St Mary’s Hospital, Wedza for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

“The three (3) victims have been identified by their next of kin as listed:-

Agnes Nyadongo (53), a female adult of Colgibe Village, Mutare, Caroline Banda (34), of Dora, Dangamvura, Mutare, Nenyasha Darara, a female infant aged four (4), of Dora Dangamvura, Mutare.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores public service vehicle drivers to be cautious on the roads and comply with all road rules and regulations to safeguard lives,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.