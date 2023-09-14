Police release names of fans behind BF violence Sikhumbuzo Moyo

[email protected]

POLICE have released names of 19 suspects who have so far been arrested for public violence that erupted at Barbourfields Stadium during a league match pitting giants Dynamos who were the home team and Highlanders.

The encounter was prematurely stopped a few minutes before the end of the first half after fans invaded the pitch.

In a statement, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations to account for other suspects who were involved in the violence are still underway.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases names of 19 suspects who were arrested for public violence which erupted at Barbourfields Stadium on the 10th of September, 2023. The ZRP reiterates that investigations to account for other suspects who were involved in the violence are still underway,” said Ast Comm Nyathi.

Arrested suspects are: Reymond Nkomo (25) Makokoba, Bulawayo, Noboth Sithole of Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, Sylvester Gumbo (30) Old Pumula, Shepherd Ncube(26) OF BMC, Mzilikazi, Wisdom Dube (30) Nkulumane 5, Shepherd Dube (24) of Ngozi Mine, Bulawayo, Raymond Nkomo (26) Makokoba, Micah Masuku (49), Makokoba, Zibusiso Nkomo (32) Old Lobengula, Nelson Musengi (27) Pelandaba West, Brian Moyo (36) New Luveve), Willard Ncube (46) Pumula North, Khumbulani Khumalo (49), Sauerstown, Promise Mbambo (37) Jabulani Flats, Makokoba, Hlakanipha Luphahla (28), Old Pumula, Japhet Ncube (30) Cowdray Park, Brandon Mpala (27), Masiyepambili Flats, Ayanda Dube (33), Old Pumula, Prince Moyo (35) Old Pumula.