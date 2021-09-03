Police release names of Limousine Lincoln accident victims

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE have identified three people who died in road accident involving a Limousine along the Bulawayo Victoria Falls highway.

Three people died after a Limousine Lincoln they were travelling in burst its rear left tyre, veered off the road and hit a tree at the 138km peg. The deceased were travelling from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls.

Four people, including the son of the Limousine owner, were critically injured and are admitted to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane.

One of the four has since died. The driver of the car, a police officer, stationed in Bulawayo, who was going to pick the owner of the vehicle from Victoria Falls Airport, died on the spot.

In a statement Superintendent Resistant Ncube, The Outpost Editor (Press, Public and Int. Relations) Police General Headquarters, said they had released the names of the three who died.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to announce names of victims of a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 138 km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 02nd September 2021 at around 1130 hrs,” said Supt Ncube.

“The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows: Norman Moyo a male adult aged 30 of house number 4240 Lobengula west, Bulawayo. Rumbidzai Muhlanga a female adult aged 30 of Ndlovu Secondary School, Victoria Falls and Dinglwazi Mhlanga a male adult aged 30 of Lewellyn Barracks, Bulawayo.”

A fourth victim died at St Luke’s Hospital and Supt Ncube urged members of the public to go and identify the deceased.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public with missing relatives to visit St Luke’s Hospital and assist in the identification of the fourth victim, a male adult who died upon admission at the hospital,” said Supt Ncube.