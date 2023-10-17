Police release names of road accident victims after relatives identity them

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A tragic road traffic accident on the Harare-Masvingo Road claimed the lives of two individuals, who have now been identified by their next of kin.

The incident occurred on 13 October near the 110-kilometre mark.

In a statement released by the police, the victims have been named as Chrispen Nyemba (62) and Ranganai Nyemba (32), both residents of Northwood Rise, Mount Pleasant, Harare.

“Reference is made to our X post on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 13/10/23 at the 110 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road.The death toll is now two.

