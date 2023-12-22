Police release names of six accident victims as identification of three who were burnt beyond recognition awaits DNA test results

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE have identified six of the nine people who died in a head-on collision between two head-on collision on 18 December.

Three of the deceased were burnt to ashes while three survivors were admitted to hospital.

The accident occurred along the Harare-Mukumbura Road at the 43-kilometer peg.

The police identified the six victims as follows:

1 Loice Kapinga (24), a female adult from Chinhango Street, Manera, Banket.

2 Shadreck Chigora (18), a male adult from Machiringe Primary School, Mary Mount, Rushinga.

3 George Maforo (36), a male adult from Chinhango Street, Manera, Banket

4 Tanyaradzwa Gomo (5), a female juvenile from Kaunda Street, Banket.

5 Angela Kuhondo (6), a female juvenile from 24 Chinhango Street, Manera, Banket.

6 Nyasha Faisoni (21), a female adult from Nduku Village, Mazowe.

The police said the identification of three additional victims is pending DNA test results.

They urged motorists to observe stipulated speed limits and abide by road rules and regulations to curb road accidents.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should observe stipulated speed limits and abide by the road rules and regulations in order to curb road accidents. Above all drivers are implored to avoid travelling at night as most road traffic accidents are recorded during this time due to visibility and observation challenges,” said police.