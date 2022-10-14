Police seek assistance in identifying bodies

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South Province have called for assistance in identification of three bodies.

In a statement Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said two bodies were found on July 20 in Gwanda while the third body was found on August 5 in Beitbridge.

“We are appealing to members of the public with missing relatives to assist in identification of a female adult and female juvenile whose bodies were found in an advanced state of decomposition on 20 July at Makwezi Farm along a gravel road about seven kilometers from Gwanda. The victims could be approximately 30 and 10 years respectively,” she said.

Insp Mangena added: “The victims were naked with their clothes scattered around them. A black short and a maroon coat was found at the place while the girl’s body had a yellow underwear. The bodies are housed at the Gwanda Provincial Hospital Mortuary”

She said the police are also holding remains of an unidentified male at the Beitbridge District Hospital Mortuary.

Insp Mangena said the body was recovered in a bushy area behind Siyaso Garage in Beitbridge on August 5. She said the deceased could be approximately 20 years old, light brown in complexion and medium built body.

“The deceased was wearing a white t-shirt with red and black stripes, yellow and black track bottom and a green short inside. Families with missing relatives that meet the descriptions can contact me on 08428-22810 or 0772226819. They can also contact the officer in Charge Crime CID Beitbridge on 0852322093. Members of the public can also contact any nearest police station,” she said.

Insp Mangena said the police are also looking for Melusi Ncube (30) from Filabusi who went missing last year in October. He said Ncube is approximately 1,40 meters in height, has black hair, brown eyes and two scars on the forehead.

Ncube was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and a khakki short.

