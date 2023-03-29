Police seek assistance in identifying body

The Chronicle

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

Police in Bulawayo are appealing to members of the public for information that may assist in the identification of the body of a male adult who was found hanging near Khami water works in Umguza.

In a statement, the police said the deceased used a white cloth to hang himself from a tree branch in a busy area in the Khami works and his body was now in a decomposing state.

“The now deceased was wearing a pair of black formal trousers, a black belt, a light green shirt, and a navy-blue jacket and was barefooted. There was a back satchel on the ground with a pair of white all-star tennis shoes inside and the body was in an advanced state of decomposition,” said Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Insp Abednico Ncube.

He appealed to members of the public with a missing relative who matches the description to visit any nearest police station.

Sources say the body is at United Bulawayo Hospital morgue where it is being kept.

