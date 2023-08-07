Police seek hit-and-run driver

Laurel Murangaridzirayi,[email protected]

POLICE in Lupane are appealing for information that may help track a motorist who fled after fatally hitting a pedestrian along the Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road on Saturday.

In a statement on their Twitter handle, the police said: “Police in Lupane are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a woman died after being hit by an unknown motorist at the 175-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 05/08/23 at around 0715 hours,” said the police.

“The motorist did not stop after the accident. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” read the tweet.