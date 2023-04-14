Police seek identification of accident victim

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Online Reporter

AN unidentified man died after he was run over by a car along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on April 12 at around 10PM.

“I can confirm that we recorded an accident where a pedestrian died after he was hit by a car. Sheperd Chindove was driving a Toyota Hilux along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road headed for Beitbridge. When he reached the 303km peg he hit a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the road and the man died on the spot.

“The identity of the man is not known as he did not have any particulars on him. He is suspected to be in his middle 30’s.The body of the deceased is being held at the Beitbridge District Hospital Mortuary. We appeal to members of the public who might be missing a relative to contact the police,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling on roads, especially at night.

