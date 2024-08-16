Police seek missing Cowdray Park man  

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 25–YEAR-OLD man from Cowdray Park, Bulawayo has been missing for nearly a month.

The Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube in a statement said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may assist in the location of a missing person; Gift Muvhuro a male adult aged 25 years of Cowdray Park Bulawayo. The person went missing on the 25th of July 2024 when he left home and did not return. The missing person is slim build, light in complexion, and has short hair. He was last seen wearing blue T-Shirt, orange and black crocs.”

Call 0735 853 075, 0771 904 384, or (0292)520029 if having any information about the missing person, or visit your local police station to help, said Insp Ncube.