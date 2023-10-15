Police seize $8 million worth of drugs as youths incorporate Cerevita into abuse patterns

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have seized drugs worth $8 million in recent raids as the province ratchets pressure on suppliers and users.

Speaking at a meeting to strategies against the scourge of drug and substance abuse at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex on Sunday, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni said youths have started mixing common household grocery items in drug concoctions to get high.

“Crystal meth and imbanje constitute most of the drugs being abused,” said Mr Nyoni.

“Police have confiscated drugs amounting to $8 million. Youths are reportedly innovating around drugs and substance abuse. A concoction of some of the country’s arguably best brands; cerevita and mazoe has become a substance consuming the youth as they innovate on the destructive path.”