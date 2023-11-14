Police seize truck with Presidential Inputs

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A TRUCK was intercepted by police deployed at a roadblock, leading to the recovering Presidential inputs.

In a statement, police said on Sunday they seized a Scania Truck carrying inputs comprising 50 bags of 30kg Compound D Superfert which was being delivered to Harare from Chitekete, Gokwe.

“On 12/11/23, members of the Police who were deployed at a roadblock at Sesame Business Centre intercepted a Scania lorry and recovered Presidential inputs comprising 30 X 50 kilogrammes of Compound D Superfert which were being delivered from Chitekete, Gokwe to Harare,” reads the statement.