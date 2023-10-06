Police “Tame” mushikashikas; over 20k arrested

Caroline Mlongoti, Online Reporter

OVER 20 000 arrests on pirate taxis (mushikashika) have been made during the on-going operation, “Tame the Traffic Jungle”.

This is according to ZRP reports on Friday.

According to the report, 1 919 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 23 093 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika).

The report also stated that a total of 74 189 arrests have been effected during the on-going operation.

According to the report 414 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 5 386 people have been arrested for touting.

Meanwhile,1 517 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates.