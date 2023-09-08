Police to act on malcontents bent on disturbing the peace

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

NATIONAL police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Senior Officer Paul Nyathi has said the country is peaceful and conducive for economic and social activities to flow.

He said the members of the public should ignore social media messages trying to incite members of the public to engage in unlawful activities or gatherings.

“The Police are investigating some of the social media postings and will certainly ensure that the law is applied without fear or favor on anyone who agitates or advocates for unlawful activities in the country,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He urged members of the public to feel free to report any criminal elements who intend to disturb any peaceful environment obtained in the country at any nearest police station.